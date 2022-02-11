Biden says he has done a 'deep dive' on about four potential Supreme Court picks
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had done a "deep dive" on about four potential nominees for the Supreme Court and that he expects whoever he chooses will get some Republican support in the U.S. Senate.
He made the comments in an interview with NBC News.
