Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Minnesota judge approved no-knock search that killed Amir Locke to protect officers -document

A Minnesota judge approved the "no-knock" raid that killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis last week, believing that it was needed to protect the investigating officers and the public, court documents released on Thursday showed. Officers who requested the warrant to enter a Minneapolis apartment were investigating a previous fatal shooting in St. Paul in which a firearm capable of penetrating police body armor was used. That justified the need for no-knock entry to catch suspects off guard, the requesting officers said.

New York Times is free to publish Project Veritas documents, appeals court rules

A New York state appeals court freed the New York Times to publish documents concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, putting on hold a lower court ruling that alarmed First Amendment advocates.In an order made public on Thursday, the Appellate Division in Brooklyn stayed a December ruling https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/judge-orders-new-york-times-return-project-veritas-internal-memos-2021-12-24 that blocked the Times from publishing memoranda from an in-house Project Veritas lawyer, and required the newspaper to turn over or destroy the memos. Critics called the ruling by Justice Charles Wood of the state Supreme Court in Westchester County an unconstitutional prior restraint. Project Veritas has said the memos are protected by attorney-client privilege.

U.S. lawmakers probe Trump's handling of White House records

A U.S. congressional committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of documents were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency, including whether the material included classified information, the panel's chairwoman said on Thursday.

House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement she was "deeply concerned" that the records were not promptly turned over to the National Archives when Trump's term ended in January 2021 and "that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act."

U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to address social media addiction

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Cynthia Lummis, a Republican, introduced a bill aimed at addressing addiction to social media platforms like Meta Platform's Facebook or Twitter. A Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, made a big splash last year with documents showing that subsidiary Instagram was harmful to teenagers while others have alleged that social media platforms spread dangerous misinformation about coronavirus and the vaccines to prevent it, among other ills.

New York City set to fire 3,000 unvaccinated workers -report

New York City plans to fire roughly 3,000 municipal workers by the end of this week for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The move comes even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions amid a sharp decline in infections linked to the Omicron variant.

Rights groups urge Biden to repudiate racist U.S. Supreme Court rulings

Civil rights groups on Thursday asked President Joe Biden's administration to disavow century-old Supreme Court rulings suffused with racist language that gave the government license to treat people living in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories differently than other Americans. The 13 groups, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that the Justice Department should publicly condemn a series of rulings in the early 1900s called the Insular Cases.

Biden says he has done a 'deep dive' on about four potential Supreme Court picks

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had done a thorough check on about four potential nominees for the Supreme Court and that he expects whomever he chooses will get some Republican support in the U.S. Senate. "What I've done is I've taken about four people and done the deep dive on them, meaning ... thorough background checks," Biden told NBC News.

Sarah Palin testifies she felt 'powerless' against 'Goliath' New York Times

Sarah Palin said at her defamation trial against the New York Times on Thursday that she felt "powerless" after a 2017 editorial incorrectly linked the prominent Republican to a mass shooting six years earlier, accusing the newspaper of trying to "score political points." Before both sides rested their cases, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate told jurors in Manhattan federal court that she was "mortified" after the editorial appeared to connect her to inciting murder.

Factbox-Nine congressional Republicans targeted by Trump's revenge endorsements

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed challengers to nine congressional Republicans, as he seeks to reshape the field of candidates who will contest the Nov. 8 elections, when Democrats' razor-thin majorities will be at stake. Much of Trump's fire has focused on the handful of Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, or to convict him on that charge in a Senate trial that ultimately ended in his acquittal.

U.S. Congress passes ban on forced arbitration of worker sex abuse claims

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would ban companies from forcing employees who allege sexual assault or harassment to settle their claims with an arbiter without the option of filing a lawsuit. The bill, which the House of Representatives passed earlier this week, was sent to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The Senate approved it in a voice vote, indicating broad bipartisan support in the narrowly divided chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)