Libyan PM says govt considers roadmap, may announce initiative for election law - Al Ahrar TV

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said in an interview on Libya Al Ahrar TV on Friday that he is considering a roadmap to solve the political crisis in the North African country and may announce an initiative by the government in the coming days.

In the interview, Dbeibah said that the focus of his initiative will be drafting an election law for the house of representatives.

He also announced his willingness to withdraw from running for presidency in order to make his initiative succeed.

