Left Menu

Old stallion campaigns on horseback in Odisha rural polls

Only Zilla Parishad members contest the panchayat elections with party symbols in Odisha.The votes will be counted on February 26, 27 and 28 at block offices.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 11-02-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 08:45 IST
Old stallion campaigns on horseback in Odisha rural polls
  • Country:
  • India

Srikant Sahoo has been an old stallion in the panchayat polls in Odisha, but the sexagenarian is not leaving anything to chance as he bets on a horse for a galloping campaign and canter to victory.

The contestant for the panchayat samiti member's post in Kendrapara district has taken an unusual mode of campaigning by mounting on a horse to catch voters' attention.

Sahoo traverses through the dusty lanes and streets of Sanajaria gram panchayat in Pattamundai block, around 100 km northeast of Bhubaneswar.

''I'm campaigning on horseback to maintain social distancing norms. It's also a form of protest against the rising fuel prices,'' the 62-year-old said.

Sahoo got elected as the panchayat samiti member from Aradapalli in the 2017 rural polls.

This time, the sexagenarian is trying out his electoral luck from the neighbouring panchayat as Aradapali has been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

''One of my friends gave his horse to me for canvassing in the election. My intention isn't to attract the voters by such an unusual campaigning method,'' Sahoo said.

Locals are of the view that the campaign was dull due to the coronavirus pandemic and the State Election Commission's ban on rallies and meetings.

They felt that Sahoo has added colour to the polls by campaigning on horseback.

Polling is scheduled to be held in five phases from February 16. Only Zilla Parishad members contest the panchayat elections with party symbols in Odisha.

The votes will be counted on February 26, 27 and 28 at block offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022