PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:13 IST
Vive Prez pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, describing the Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder an epitome of selfless service.

Upadhyaya died on this day in 1968.

''He was a devout nationalist, insightful thinker and an epitome of selfless service,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Upadhyaya's philosophies of integral humanism and 'antyodaya' have inspired many to serve the nation and the downtrodden and will continue to remain a guiding force for all, the vice president said.

