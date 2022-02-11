Left Menu

CPI(M) MP gives suspension notice in RS over Yogi's "UP can become Kerala" remark

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Friday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "UP could become Kerala, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir" remarks.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Friday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "UP could become Kerala, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir" remarks. Earlier on Thursday in a video, hours before the first phase of elections in the state, Adityanath had said that UP could become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not voted back to power in the state.

"I have to say one thing from the core of my heart that a lot of unprecedented works have been done in these five years. If you miss this chance now, all the hard work of the past five years will be spoiled and UP may turn into Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala in no time," he had said. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

