PM pays tributes to BJP ideologue Upadhyaya on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a principal BJP ideologue, on his 54th death anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism can provide solutions to many problems of not only India but the world. The prime minister has often cited Upadhyayas advocacy of antyodaya uplift of the most poor as a key driver of his governments welfare policies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:50 IST
PM pays tributes to BJP ideologue Upadhyaya on death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a principal BJP ideologue, on his 54th death anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism can provide solutions to many problems of not only India but the world. Coming from the RSS, Upadhyaya was a founder member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later transformed into the BJP after its brief merger with opposition parties to take on the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party. Modi said his entire life was based on the principle of ''sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay'' (For everybody's good, for everybody's happiness). The prime minister has often cited Upadhyaya's advocacy of ''antyodaya'' (uplift of the most poor) as a key driver of his government's welfare policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

