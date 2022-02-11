Left Menu

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:58 IST
Merchant association president T Naseeruddin passes away in Kozhikode
Prominent merchant leader and president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) T Naseeruddin died at a private hospital here. He was 79.

He passed away late on Thursday night.

The outfit sources said Naseeruddin was sick for some time and was admitted to the hospital recently.

Known for his organisational capabilities and stubborn stance for the causes of the merchant community, Naseeruddin served as the president of the Samithi for about 30 years.

He become the district president of the KVVES here in 1984 and the state general secretary the next year and was elevated as its president in 1991.

Naseeruddin also served as a member of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Member of the VAT Implementation Committee, Vice Chairman of the Traders Welfare Fund, Kerala Mercantile Bank chairman and member of the Board of the Welfare Fund Board of the Shop and Commercial Establishment.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, shops in the state would remain closed on Friday, the outfit leaders informed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan were among those who condoled the merchant leader's death.

