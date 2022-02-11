Left Menu

PM Modi wasted Parliament's time, ducked issues raised by Opposition, says Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted Parliament's time and avoided answering the issues raised by the Congress in his reply to the discussions on President's address to the joint session of the two Houses.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted Parliament's time and avoided answering the issues raised by the Congress in his reply to the discussions on President's address to the joint session of the two Houses. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said the Congress party had raised wide-ranging issues, including inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress, economy, national security and unity. "Prime Minister did not choose to say anything on issues raised by the Opposition parties and instead indulged in hurling abuses to Congress," said Kharge.

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister was present in Rajya Sabha when the burning issues before the nation were raised. "We did not get any answers to several questions raised by us in the House," said Kharge. Kharge also alleged that PM Modi sought to divert attention from the issues raised by the Opposition parties. "He said in the House what he does in his election campaigns," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, the Senior Congress leader reacted to the ongoing Hijab controversy and said the BJP is responsible for it. "For now, the government especially the BJP members are responsible for whatever has been happening in Karnataka as elections are underway and they (BJP) want to benefit," Kharge said.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month. (ANI)

