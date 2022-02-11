SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress only live for their families and encouraged dynasties. Addressing a public rally in Shahjahanpur, the Chief Minister said that the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh is working at double speed.

"SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties. If we talk about nationalism, they talk about casteism, we talk about development, they talk about religion and graveyards. I talk about 'ganna' (sugarcane), they talk about Jinnah," he said. He further, put counted the development works done in Shahjahanpur by the BJP government.

Attacking the opposition, he also appealed not to vote for those who propagate the COVID-19 vaccine, who promote crime, give encouragement to the mafia raj. "I asked the former CM and Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav) where has he done any development, he said he made the boundary walls of graveyards. If he could get votes with boundaries of graveyards, BJP is giving the treatment," said Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP leader further said that if the party come to power again they will distribute smartphones and tablets to two crore youth "Today, when BJP is distributing smartphones and tablets to 1 crore youth, Samajwadi Party has given a report to the EC that these gadgets shouldn't be distributed to youth. Don't worry, if we come to power again, we'll distribute it to 2 crore youth; our youth will be smart," he added.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)