Left Menu

Those who speak truth jailed: Mehbooba on bail for Ashish Mishra

Srinagar, Feb 11 PTI PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that several people, including her partys youth wing leader Waheed Para, were languishing in jail on allegedly trumped up charges but a union ministers son accused of running his vehicle over farmers walks scot-free.The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was commenting on the Allahabad High court granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.Umar Khalid, Fahad Shah, Waheed Para Siddique Kapan are languishing in jail on trumped up charges.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:41 IST
Those who speak truth jailed: Mehbooba on bail for Ashish Mishra
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that several people, including her party's youth wing leader Waheed Para, were languishing in jail on allegedly trumped-up charges but a union minister's son was accused of running his vehicle over farmers walks scot-free.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was commenting on the Allahabad High court granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

''Umar Khalid, Fahad Shah, Waheed Para & Siddique Kapan are languishing in jail on trumped-up charges. But a Minister's son walks away scot-free after allegedly running over farmers. In Godhse's India, criminals roam freely & those who speak the truth are jailed,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022