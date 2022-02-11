PM Modi slams Congress over dynastic politics

In a scathing attack at the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that not a single Congress leader is coming to Uttarakhand only the brother-sister (Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is campaigning because they don't want to save the country, they only want to save a family (Gandhi family). "Such an old party, but did any of their leaders come here? Only a brother and sister come at times; because they don't want to save the country, they only want to save a family. Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you? Nothing is now left with them." said PM Modi, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at "Simkeni Maidan" in Almora.

He further urged people to vote for the BJP in the elections. "When you go to cast your vote on February 14, remember your one vote for Kamal (lotus) will be for one decade for Uttarakhand. Dhoop khile na khile kamal jaraur khilna cahiye," he added.

He further said that Congress has no connection with Uttarakhand. "I will tell the people of Congress, they have no connection with Uttarakhand, we know this, the whole of Uttarakhand has experience about it. But at least read and write about Uttarakhand, to get some knowledge," he said.

PM Modi further slammed Opposition parties for using late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat's name to gain votes. "Those who question Galwan incident and surgical strikes. Those who used bad names for CDS Bipin Rawat are now asking for votes and doing dikhava in his name," he added.

When I used to come here, I used to see how far mothers and sisters had to go to get water. Along with this, small children also used to carry water in boxes or small flasks. But the people of Congress were not worried about it. The Prime Minister said that the Opposition has only one thing to do and that is corruption.

"This time again people who never fulfill there are again making big promises to mislead the public. But with the blessings of Baba Neem Karauli, the people of Uttarakhand understand their truth. You remember! They only do one thing - corruption!" he added. "Government is working to provide houses under PMAY schemes; earlier, when the government did something for people they used to ask something in return; but in exchange for houses, all I am asking is your blessings, your votes," said PM Modi.

He said that the BJP government is providing water connection through Jal Jeevan Mission, 8 lakh families have been provided with water supply; and are spending Rs 60 crore for this so that women don't have to travel far to access water. The Prime Minister said that earlier people used to say that it is not easy to build roads on the mountains but today the work of 'All Weather' road is going on to connect the four Dhams in Uttarakhand. Where they used to call the road difficult, today the train is reaching the mountains.

The Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

