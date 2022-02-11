Ex MLA Roshni Singh Deo dies at 82 years

Former MLA Roshni Singh Deo died on Friday following prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 82.

Singh Deo died at the residence of her son Pushpendra Singh Deo, a BJD leader and former minister.

She was twice elected from the Koksara assembly segment in Kalahandi district in 1995 and 2000.

Her body will be taken to her residence at Jayapatna in Kalahandi district for last rites, her son Pushpendra said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Roshni Singh Deo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)