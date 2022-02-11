Left Menu

Ex MLA Roshni Singh Deo dies at 82 years

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:56 IST
Ex MLA Roshni Singh Deo dies at 82 years
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA Roshni Singh Deo died on Friday following prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 82.

Singh Deo died at the residence of her son Pushpendra Singh Deo, a BJD leader and former minister.

She was twice elected from the Koksara assembly segment in Kalahandi district in 1995 and 2000.

Her body will be taken to her residence at Jayapatna in Kalahandi district for last rites, her son Pushpendra said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Roshni Singh Deo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022