Kremlin confirms Macron kept at distance from Putin for declining COVID test

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron was kept at a distance from President Vladimir Putin at talks this week because the French leader declined to take a Russian COVID-19 test before their meeting. The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was understanding of the French position and had been guided by the need to protect Putin at the meeting, where the leaders sat at opposite ends of a 4-metre-long table.

He said this was not about politics and had not affected the talks.

