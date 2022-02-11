REET paper leak case: Uproar in Raj assembly for third consecutive day

Rajasthan assembly witnessed unruly scenes for the third consecutive day on Friday as the opposition BJP created a ruckus demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak case.

On Thursday, four BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly for the rest of the session for disrupting the proceedings of the House. BJP MLAs have been protesting in the assembly ever since the budget session began on Wednesday.

However, the suspended MLAs arrived in the House on Friday and joined other BJP legislators in the protest to which Speaker C P Joshi raised an objection.

Joshi said it was unfortunate that the suspended MLAs were present in the House. He stressed that he would listen to the opposition only when the suspended MLAs leave the assembly.

As soon as the Question Hour began, opposition MLAs began raising their demand for a CBI probe into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

They also demanded that the suspension of the four MLAs be revoked. As the protest continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the state government is ready to hold discussions on the issue and will “expose” the BJP. He alleged that the BJP was doing politics over the issue at the behest of their central leadership.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the footage of Thursday’s proceedings in the house should be seen and action against the ruling party MLAs be taken for their alleged misbehaviour. They also suggested to the speaker to hold a separate discussion to end the deadlock following which Joshi adjourned the house for one hour and called a meeting in his chamber. The state government has cancelled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year.

The BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

