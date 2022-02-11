Left Menu

Russian parliament mulls delaying vote on recognising eastern Ukraine

The State Duma, Russia's lower house, is due on Monday to set a date to vote on a group of lawmakers' proposal to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two self-proclaimed republics that are supported by Moscow. Formal recognition of the east Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 would further inflame tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:54 IST
Russian parliament mulls delaying vote on recognising eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's lower house of parliament may seek guidance from the government on whether to call for the recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent, its speaker said on Friday, implying that the step could be delayed. The State Duma, Russia's lower house, is due on Monday to set a date to vote on a group of lawmakers' proposal to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two self-proclaimed republics that are supported by Moscow.

Formal recognition of the east Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 would further inflame tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Moscow denies invasion plans. "This is a very serious and crucial question. We're talking about protecting the lives of our citizens and compatriots," powerful State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement on Friday.

Raising the prospect of new consultations, Volodin said the Duma would also decide on Monday whether to first ask the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies for feedback on their idea. Such a move would probably entail delays. He said that only two Duma factions - the Communists and Just Russia, which together control 85 of its 450 seats - wanted to vote immediately to ask Putin to recognise the regions.

The decision is expected to be made by a council of the Duma's most senior lawmakers. Volodin is a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party that dominates the lower house of parliament and the political landscape across the country.

United Russia, which has 325 seats in the house, supported a separate idea to send Russian military supplies and other aid to the breakaway regions, Volodin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022