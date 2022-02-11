Demolition of illegal ropeway by Left legislator P V Anwar begins

The demolition work of the ropeway and towers, allegedly built illegally by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar at Cheenkannipoyil on Kakkadampoyil hills in this north Kerala district, got underway on Friday.

The legal battle against the illegal construction began after the Oorgattery grama panchayat decided to dismantle the structures and the ropeway a few years ago.

Acting on a complaint filed by Nilambur native M P Vinod, the Ombudsman for Local Self Government Institutions K K Dineshan had ordered the dismantling of the ropeway towers.

The private company, reportedly co-owned by Anwar and his father-in-law, which erected the ropeway had earlier constructed a check dam across the river.

The Kerala High Court had in May 2019 ordered the demolition of the check dam.

Though the panchayat had given sanction for the construction of a restaurant and an amusement park, the MLA had allegedly erected a 480-metre ropeway close to the forest violating rules.

The district collector had earlier ordered the demolition of the check dam. Though the company approached the high court, it failed to get a favourable order.

Now, the Malappuram district administration would have to look into the technicalities before going ahead with the demolition of the check dam, official sources said.

The MLA had been in news during the Assembly polls last year for his absence despite being a candidate contesting from Nilambur as an LDF candidate.

The MLA who was in Sierra Leone in west Africa for a business trip had later returned to Kerala.

