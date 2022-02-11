Left Menu

Oppn failed in dividing people on caste lines; BJP leading in first phase of UP polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties alleging that they failed to divide the people on caste lines as the BJP is leading in the recently-concluded first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties alleging that they failed to divide the people on caste lines as the BJP is leading in the recently-concluded first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "They tried a lot to divide you on the name of caste but they failed completely as you were united."

Hitting out at the Opposition further, the Prime Minister said that "Ghor-parivaarwadi" people have come to know that their boat has sunk and so they have started raising questions over the EVM and election commission. "Yesterday, the first phase of voting was completed. The people voted for the BJP in large numbers for the security and development of Uttar Pradesh. Especially the women have voted in large numbers. The BJP is leading in the first phase of elections, according to the leads. The "Ghor-parivaarwadi" people have also come to know that the boat has sunk. That is why they have started raising questions over the EVM and the election commission. The people do not want to accept you. They do not want 'gundaraj'," he said.

As the first phase of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly concluded on Thursday, the voter turnout for the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh was recorded to be nearly 60 per cent. As per the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout application, the total voter turnout for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was 59.87 per cent at the end of the session.

Post the completion of the seven phased elections, the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

