BJP's flag flying high after first phase of polling in UP, rivals depressed: PM at Kasganj rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh while the rivals were depressed.

Taking a swipe at the opponents, he said, seeing their hopes getting dashed after the voting, they have started blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

He hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to name a roundabout in Ayodhya after iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6.

Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj which will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.

