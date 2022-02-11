No Sena or MVA leader is supporting Sanjay Raut: Shelar

Left Menu

11-02-2022
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is not finding any support within either his own party or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar, a former state minister, said, ''Raut is isolated within the MVA government.'' Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had alleged two days ago that central agencies were ''systematically targeting'' Shiv Sena leaders.

''It seems no leader of the MVA is going to help him. It could be the reason behind Raut making such huge noise after the Enforcement Directorate started grilling him in some cases,'' Shelar said.

Raut had been ''defaming the BJP'' for the last seven years but ED officials were not conducting any probe against him during this period, he said.

''Not a single Sena leader is now speaking in support of Raut,” Shelar said, adding that he was ''worried about Raut and his future.'' ''No support is coming for him from the NCP as well,” said the BJP leader sarcastically, in apparent reference to Raut's perceived closeness to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Raut had alleged in a letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu three days ago that central agencies have been targeting Sena leaders ever since the party formed government in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP and Congress.

He also claimed that he was approached by some people who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government, and when he declined, he was warned that he would ''pay a heavy price.'' PTI ND KRK KRK KRK

