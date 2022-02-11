RS functioned half an hour more than scheduled sitting time in first half of Budget session: Dy chairman

Rajya Sabha functioned half an hour more than its scheduled sitting time during the first half of the Budget session as there was no forced adjournment during its proceedings, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Friday. In his concluding remarks at the close of the first half of the Budget session, Harivansh on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, he expressed happiness over the disruption-free proceedings in the Upper House. ''The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget session and it functioned nearly half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time. The credit for this goes to every member in this House,'' he said. He said as a result, members were able to participate effectively in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and general discussion on the Budget and were also able to raise 51 starred questions. The deputy chairman complimented all sections of the Upper House for its effective functioning and hoped that it continues to be guided by the same spirit in the future.

