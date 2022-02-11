Left Menu

RS functioned half an hour more than scheduled sitting time in first half of Budget session: Dy chairman

Rajya Sabha functioned half an hour more than its scheduled sitting time during the first half of the Budget session as there was no forced adjournment during its proceedings, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Friday. The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget session and it functioned nearly half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:49 IST
RS functioned half an hour more than scheduled sitting time in first half of Budget session: Dy chairman
Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha functioned half an hour more than its scheduled sitting time during the first half of the Budget session as there was no forced adjournment during its proceedings, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Friday. In his concluding remarks at the close of the first half of the Budget session, Harivansh on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, he expressed happiness over the disruption-free proceedings in the Upper House. ''The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget session and it functioned nearly half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time. The credit for this goes to every member in this House,'' he said. He said as a result, members were able to participate effectively in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and general discussion on the Budget and were also able to raise 51 starred questions. The deputy chairman complimented all sections of the Upper House for its effective functioning and hoped that it continues to be guided by the same spirit in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022