Uttar Pradesh elections: Central government policies benefit its 'industrialist friends', says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Central government saying that it formulates economic policies to benefit its 'industrialist friends'. Priyanka said, "Both the friends of the Prime Minister have become the top two richest industrialists of Asia. The government is doing everything to help its friends. All the resources of the country are being sold to them. The budget policies are also for them. But they have nothing for you."

Further attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that Modi can buy a Rs 16,000 crore plane but didn't help the sugarcane farmers with Rs 14,000 crore. "He is making his friends richer while the farmers are dying standing in the line for fertilizer", said Priyanka. The Congress General Secretary further added, "Wherever I go in Uttar Pradesh, I am told about unemployment, inflation, atrocities against women, farmers not getting the price of fertilizers, seeds and crops."

She claimed that BJP speaks about employment while 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the state. "For the last five years, 12 lakh posts have been lying vacant in the state. Does no politician tell that they will do something for the unemployed youth? The prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders have increased so much that you cannot afford them." She added that the youth have lost five-six years waiting for jobs. "The youth are not getting jobs because of corruption. We will make a commission and bring a law for this and there will be a recruitment calendar for each job", Gandhi said. "Every recruitment would be completed in six months. If violation of the job calendar is found, then legal action will be taken against those responsible. That is how messing with youth will stop."

According to her, other politicians seek votes on the basis of caste and religion instead of their work. "Politicians do not ask for votes on the basis of their work. They are asking for votes based on your sentiments. They ask for votes on caste and religion and never talk about your problems," she added. The Uttar Pradesh Congress in charge said that the party has brought its three manifestos for the upcoming assembly elections, in which all the problems that the state is facing would be solved. "We have prepared a blueprint for farmers, youth, women and the entire state. For the farmers, we have decided that as soon as the government is formed, all the loans will be waived off."

According to her, the Congress government will buy wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal while timely payment of sugarcane farmers would also be done. "We have made a separate manifesto for women. Our plan is that we will give 20 lakh government jobs in which 40 per cent posts will be for women. Skill schools will be opened for women in every district across the state. "The government considers its responsibility to give free gas cylinders to women. We will give three gas cylinders. The real issue is that women should stand on their feet. We have prepared a complete blueprint for this in our Shakti Vidhaan," added Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi was addressing the Unnati Vidhan virtual rally in 70 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh amid the assembly election. The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14. (ANI)

