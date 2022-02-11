Left Menu

Dialogue with Raj Bhavan continues, says CM Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:31 IST
Dialogue with Raj Bhavan continues, says CM Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a subtle dig at his equation with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the ''dialogue'' with the Raj Bhavan has not been broken off.

The relations between the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government and the governor have been strained from the start.

Thackeray and Koshyari were together at a function at the Raj Bhavan where President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall.

''When I was in opposition, I used to come here once or twice with a delegation to highlight issues concerning the people. Even today, our dialogue continues,'' Thackeray said on the occasion.

The air at the Raj Bhavan is always ''cool irrespective of political air,'' the chief minister quipped.

He also noted that it was a matter of pride that the Samyukta Maharashtra (unified Maharashtra) map at the Raj Bhavan had been unveiled by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1960.

Koshyari and the MVA government have clashed on many occasions.

Recently, the governor disallowed election to the Assembly Speaker's post during the winter session, taking exception to the government's decision to hold it through a voice vote.

Before that, Koshyari had questioned the chief minister as to why his government was not reopening temples in the state after the COVID-19 lockdown ended. He had also questioned Thackeray's Hindutva ideology over the issue.

Also, the governor is yet to approve the 12 names forwarded by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota even though more than a year has passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022