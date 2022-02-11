Hijab row: Congress sponsors 'political Islam' as Jinnah's soul has entered into it, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Attacking the Congress over the hijab controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said "political Islam" is sponsored by Congress as Jinnah's soul has entered into the grand old party and appeasement is in its DNA. The Chief Minister Sarma was been in Uttarkhand on Friday to hold election campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "Sometimes they say that India is not a nation but a union of states. Sometimes I feel that Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress. Congress has entered politics of polarisation. They say it is right to open madrasas and Muslim universities. They also say it is right to wear a hijab. I think it (Congress) will end to a large extent after elections in the five states." Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister addressed an election rally in Kichha where he said appeasement politics is in the "DNA" of Congress. He said Congress is backing madrassas and hijab to push the minority community towards backwardness.

"Appeasement is in Congress' DNA. It has worked relentlessly to appease the Muslims for getting their votes. But instead of working for their advancement, the party wants the Muslims to remain backward and hence is promoting madrassas and hijab. Modi Ji is talking about making India a world leader but others are talking about hijab," Sarma said. He further alleged that Congress always make effort to humiliate the country by questioning its achievements.

Mentioning India's first Chief of Defence Staff late General Bipin Rawat, he said, "The party insulted the son of Uttarakhand and the first-ever CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat by questioning Indian Army's surgical strike. Congress even questioned the efficacy of the made-in-India COVID vaccine." Referring to the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, the Assam Chief Minister said, "The country is struggling with the Karnataka incident. How would a teacher know if a student is understanding (the lessons) or not, if they are wearing a hijab? The Muslim community needs education, not hijab. Political Islam is Congress sponsored."

"Rahul Gandhi is here to do appeasement politics, not here for the country. PM Modi lives for the country. The way Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome. it is representing 'tukde tukde' gang. They have only one goal, to repeat the situation as it was before 1947," added Sharma. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to the college for wearing Hijab earlier this month.

The Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

