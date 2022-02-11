US Domestic News Roundup: Minnesota judge approved 'no-knock' search that killed Amir Locke to protect officers -document; U.S. lawmakers probe Trump's handling of White House records and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Minnesota judge approved 'no-knock' search that killed Amir Locke to protect officers -document

A Minnesota judge approved the "no-knock" raid that killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis last week, believing it was needed to protect the investigating officers and the public, court documents released on Thursday showed. Officers who requested the warrant to enter a Minneapolis apartment were investigating a previous fatal shooting in St. Paul in which a firearm capable of penetrating police body armor was used. That justified the need for a no-knock entry to catch suspects off guard, the requesting officers said.

U.S. lawmakers probe Trump's handling of White House records

A U.S. congressional committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of documents were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency, including whether the material included classified information, the panel's chairwoman said on Thursday.

House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement she was "deeply concerned" that the records were not promptly turned over to the National Archives when Trump's term ended in January 2021 and "that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act."

Biden sees mask requirements for children easing, but cautious on dropping all mandates

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely to start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely. Biden told NBC News in an interview that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a "profound impact on the psyche of the American people" and conceded that changing guidelines for the wearing of masks were "confusing."

New York City set to fire 3,000 unvaccinated workers -report

New York City plans to fire roughly 3,000 municipal workers by the end of this week for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The move comes even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions amid a sharp decline in infections linked to the Omicron variant.

In a first, former prisoner takes seat in New York State Assembly

As far as Eddie Gibbs knows, he is the first person elected to the New York State Legislature who previously served time in prison, but shortly before his inauguration on Thursday he recalled wondering if he could ever shake the stigma of his manslaughter conviction more than 30 years ago. Gibbs, 53, won handily as the Democratic candidate in the Jan. 18 special election in the state Assembly's 68th District to represent East Harlem, the New York City neighborhood where he was raised by a single mother in public housing.

Unnamed woman accuses U.S. rapper, Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in lawsuit,

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper, Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery, after she attended one of his concerts in 2013. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

Surge of out-of-state donors boost Trump critic Cheney's campaign -but cannot vote for her

When Idaho nurse Joan West received a fundraising mailer from U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, she saw a way to address her regret for having voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and her worry about the future of U.S. democracy: She wrote a $500 check. Cheney, of Wyoming, is the most high-profile of the nine congressional Republicans that former President Trump is trying to drive from office after they rejected his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

California sues Tesla over Black workers' allegations of discrimination

A California state agency has sued Tesla Inc over allegations by some Black workers that the company tolerated racial discrimination at an assembly plant, adding to claims made in several other lawsuits against the electric car maker. The lawsuit filed in state court late on Wednesday by the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, is racially segregated and that Black workers claim they are subjected to racist slurs and drawings and assigned the most physically demanding jobs.

Factbox-Nine congressional Republicans targeted by Trump's revenge endorsements

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed challengers to nine congressional Republicans, as he seeks to reshape the field of candidates who will contest the Nov. 8 elections, when Democrats' razor-thin majorities will be at stake. Much of Trump's fire has focused on the handful of Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, or to convict him on that charge in a Senate trial that ultimately ended in his acquittal.

U.S. Congress passes ban on forced arbitration of worker sex abuse claims

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would ban companies from forcing employees who allege sexual assault or harassment to settle their claims with an arbiter without the option of filing a lawsuit. The bill, which the House of Representatives passed earlier this week, was sent to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The Senate approved it in a voice vote, indicating broad bipartisan support in the narrowly divided chamber.

