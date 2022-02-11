Left Menu

Local BJP leader detained in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:36 IST
Local BJP leader detained in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Minority Wing National Secretary Vellore Ibrahim was briefly detained on Friday for attempting to campaign for the civic polls in the city's Podanur area despite a threat on his life, police said.

This is the third time in the last one week that the local BJP leader was detained with police citing a threat to his life from some extremist organisations.

As police refused permission for him to campaign in the area, Ibrahim argued with the police officials for not allowing him to venture into areas where it was safe for him.

Accusing the police of acting upon the ruling DMK's diktat, he said there was no freedom of speech in Tamil Nadu and asked the police to take action against the extremist organisations who were said to be targeting him.

Meanwhile, BJP workers wore helmets during campaigning in Ward 76 to protect themselves after some miscreants had hurled stones at a group of the saffron party's workers in Selvapuram the previous night.

Local BJP functionary Muneeshwaran sustained serious head injuries and is being treated in a hospital following stone pelting in Telugupalayam area on Thursday night, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022