Local BJP leader detained in Coimbatore

BJP Minority Wing National Secretary Vellore Ibrahim was briefly detained on Friday for attempting to campaign for the civic polls in the city's Podanur area despite a threat on his life, police said.

This is the third time in the last one week that the local BJP leader was detained with police citing a threat to his life from some extremist organisations.

As police refused permission for him to campaign in the area, Ibrahim argued with the police officials for not allowing him to venture into areas where it was safe for him.

Accusing the police of acting upon the ruling DMK's diktat, he said there was no freedom of speech in Tamil Nadu and asked the police to take action against the extremist organisations who were said to be targeting him.

Meanwhile, BJP workers wore helmets during campaigning in Ward 76 to protect themselves after some miscreants had hurled stones at a group of the saffron party's workers in Selvapuram the previous night.

Local BJP functionary Muneeshwaran sustained serious head injuries and is being treated in a hospital following stone pelting in Telugupalayam area on Thursday night, police said.

