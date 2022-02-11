Left Menu

BJP questions `plans' to appoint administrator for Mumbai civic body

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:42 IST
BJP questions `plans' to appoint administrator for Mumbai civic body
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday said a ''cloud of suspicion'' hangs over the Maharashtra government's likely plan to appoint an administrator for the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instead of holding elections.

The state cabinet two days ago cleared a proposal to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to provide for the appointment of an administrator.

The decision was taken after the state election commission told the Shiv Sena-led government that holding civic elections immediately would be difficult in view of the coronavirus situation, an official had said.

“During the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray used to insist on conducting elections, so why is he opposing elections to the BMC when its tenure is ending on March 7?'' asked BJP leader Ashish Shelar here.

By-elections to two Assembly constituencies were held in Maharashtra recently and campaign rallies also took place, he told reporters.

“There is a cloud of suspicion around the appointment of administrator over the BMC. Is there some kind of hidden agenda of the ruling party?” he asked. The BMC, the country's richest civic body, has been under the Shiv Sena's control for the last three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022