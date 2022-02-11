BJP questions `plans' to appoint administrator for Mumbai civic body

The BJP on Friday said a ''cloud of suspicion'' hangs over the Maharashtra government's likely plan to appoint an administrator for the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instead of holding elections.

The state cabinet two days ago cleared a proposal to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to provide for the appointment of an administrator.

The decision was taken after the state election commission told the Shiv Sena-led government that holding civic elections immediately would be difficult in view of the coronavirus situation, an official had said.

“During the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray used to insist on conducting elections, so why is he opposing elections to the BMC when its tenure is ending on March 7?'' asked BJP leader Ashish Shelar here.

By-elections to two Assembly constituencies were held in Maharashtra recently and campaign rallies also took place, he told reporters.

“There is a cloud of suspicion around the appointment of administrator over the BMC. Is there some kind of hidden agenda of the ruling party?” he asked. The BMC, the country's richest civic body, has been under the Shiv Sena's control for the last three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)