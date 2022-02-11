Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:49 IST
Credibility BJP's biggest strength: Rajnath
Claiming that the BJP has provided corruption-free governments both at the Centre and in Uttarakhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said credibility is its biggest strength and urged the voters to secure a second consecutive term for the party for the state's continued development.

Addressing rallies in Ghansali and Karnaprayag in the poll-bound state, Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given two corruption-free governments at the Centre, one under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the other under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party has given clean governments in Uttarakhand too, he added.

''People can debate what our candidates have done and what they could have done, but none of them has the blot of corruption on his career. This is our biggest strength.... Our credibility is our biggest strength,'' Singh said.

He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to break the trend of changing the government every five years, saying it slows down the pace of development.

''This election is an opportunity for you to script your future. Give us a chance to serve you for 10 to 15 consecutive years and see the results,'' he said.

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

