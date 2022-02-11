Akhilesh Yadav is already raising questions on ballot papers, on March 10 he will say EVMs are unfaithful: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while addressing a workers' convention at Kanpur's Govind Nagar on Friday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav saying that on March 10, the day when the election results will be declared, Akhilesh would say that the EVM machine was unfaithful to him. Anurag Thakur said, "We have just finished the first phase of election in Uttar Pradesh and Akhilesh Yadav is already raising questions on ballot papers. Chhote Chaudhary Jayant ji was so nervous that he did not even go to cast his vote yesterday. I think by the time the results come out on March 10, Akhilesh Yadav will say that the EVM turned out to be very unfaithful."

Anurag Thakur observed 2 minutes silence for the Unnao Dalit girl whose body was found on Thursday. He said, "It is the goonda raj of the Samajwadi Party that a mother who had gone to Akhilesh Yadav to seek justice for her daughter didn't even know that this would happen to her daughter." While speaking about Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur said, "We recently saw the West Bengal election, Congress couldn't open its 'khata' there. Now Priyanka ji has come to Uttar Pradesh with her five sisters, out of which two left the Congress party."

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)