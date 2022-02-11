Left Menu

Tripura CPI(M) leader 'murdered', party blames BJP

After a 40-year-old local leader of the CPIM died under mysterious circumstances in a village in South Tripura district, the party on Friday alleged that he was murdered by goons backed by the ruling BJP, a charge rejected by the saffron party.Police said they have registered an unnatural death case.Benu Biswas was found lying in a critical condition on a road at Kamalpur village under PR Bari police station on Thursday night.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:10 IST
Tripura CPI(M) leader 'murdered', party blames BJP
  • Country:
  • India

After a 40-year-old local leader of the CPI(M) died under mysterious circumstances in a village in South Tripura district, the party on Friday alleged that he was murdered by goons backed by the ruling BJP, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

Police said they have registered an unnatural death case.

Benu Biswas was found lying in a critical condition on a road at Kamalpur village under PR Bari police station on Thursday night. His relatives took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

''There were no external injury marks. If any foul play is detected in postmortem examination, we will take legal steps,” Superintendent of Police Dr Kulwant Singh said. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury alleged that Biswas was attacked by BJP-backed goons near a market in the village at around 7.30 pm.

Chowdhury claimed that at least 23 CPI(M) leaders and supporters were murdered for political reasons in the 47 months of the BJP-IPFT rule in Tripura.

“It means the state witnessed one political murder every two months. We condemn the murder of Benu Biswas and demand immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the crime,” he said. BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that the police will investigate the incident impartially to reveal the truth. ''Any death is painful. We have an impartial administration under Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. We are not concerned with the allegations of the CPI(M). It has become the Complaint Party of India,” Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022