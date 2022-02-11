Left Menu

UK's Wallace says he hopes talks with Russia can resolve issues through diplomacy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

British Defence minister Ben Wallace told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu he hoped they could use their meeting in Moscow to resolve a number of issues through diplomacy.

"I hope that by speaking today and starting that relationship, that was at 0%, we can resolve a number of the issues that you've raised," Wallace said at the start of their meeting.

"(That) we can address some of the issues raised in Russia's draft treaty ... and we can try and move on to where we can resolve our issues together through diplomacy, through other actions, and through confidence building measures."

