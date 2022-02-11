Left Menu

I mentioned the loan amount in the affidavit but not house details.

Updated: 11-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:21 IST
Maha minister Bachchu Kadu sentenced to two months in jail in election affidavit case
A court here on Friday sentenced Maharashtra Minister of State Bachchu Kadu to two months' rigorous imprisonment for hiding information in his election affidavit in 2014.

The minister, who belongs to the Prahar Janshakti Party, secured bail after the sentencing.

Civil judge L C Wadekar convicted Kadu, who is MoS for school education, for the offense under the Representation of the People Act.

Besides prison term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court suspended the sentence for 30 days to enable him to file appeal.

As per complainant Gopal Tiramare, a BJP leader, Kadu concealed information about his flat worth Rs 43.46 lakh in Mumbai while filing affidavit for the 2014 assembly elections.

Kadu had denied the allegations, claiming before the court that he had already sold off the flat as he could not repay the loan. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kadu said he will file an appeal against the verdict.

A housing society of legislators had been formed in 2014 and the state government had stood guarantor for the loans, he said. ''I mentioned the loan amount in the affidavit but not house details. I respect the court's order though it is wrong,'' the minister said.

The case was filed against him by his opponents out of political vendetta, Kadu claimed.

