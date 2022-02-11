Left Menu

UP election: Congress releases list of star campaigners for fifth phase, Navjot Sidhu's name missing

The Congress party on Friday released the list of 30-star campaigners for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

11-02-2022
Charanjit Singh Channi declared Congress CM face in Ludhiana rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Friday released the list of 30-star campaigners for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Former chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders will campaign for the party.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also featured in the list of the party's star campaigners but Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's name was missing. Sidhu was seen as a contender of Congress chief ministerial face in Punjab. Later, Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as the party's CM face. The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election would be held on February 27.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections commenced on February 10 and go on till March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

