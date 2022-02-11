Left Menu

BJP LS member demands law to enforce two-child norm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:45 IST
BJP LS member demands law to enforce two-child norm
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Lok Sabha member Uday Pratap Singh on Friday demanded enactment of a law to implement the two-child norm to reign in the growing population in the country.

''The country doesn't have the capacity to support 135 crore people. In the future, the population is projected to reach 160 crore which will be a strain on national resources,'' Singh said raising the issue during Zero Hour.

Singh, who represents Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, demanded enactment of a population control law to implement a two-child norm in the country.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the government to deny reservation rights to scheduled tribes if they convert to religions other than Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism.

''Under Article 341 for SCs it is clearly mentioned that if they convert to any other religion, their status as SC will cease to exist,'' he said.

Dubey, a member from Godda in Jharkhand, said a similar provision should be brought in under Article 342 meant for Scheduled Tribes to discourage them from converting to religions such as Christianity and Islam.

BSP member Danish Ali demanded that the government set in motion the process to appoint a new Vice Chancellor to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the tenure of the incumbent is set to end in the next three months.

Ali, a member from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, said the court of the AMU of which he is a member had several vacancies which required to be filled to enable the process of selection of the vice chancellor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022