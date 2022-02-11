Left Menu

First part of Budget Session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:02 IST
First part of Budget Session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 14
  • Country:
  • India

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament concluded on Friday after debates on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the General Budget.

The session, which began with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, will have a three-week recess for members to study the budget proposals of the government.

''Lok Sabha will meet again on March 14,'' Speaker Om Birla said at the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session.

Lok Sabha will take up Demands for Grants, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill, along with other bills, during the second part of the Budget Session which is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

In his closing remarks, Birla said that despite the challenges of COVID-19, members worked till late night in the House, which resulted in 121 per cent productivity rate.

Birla said that instead of the allotted time of 12 hours for the discussion on the President's Address, it was held for 15 hours and 13 minutes, in which 60 members participated and another 60 members submitted written speeches.

The Speaker said that instead of the 12 hours allotted for the discussion on the budget, it continued for 15 hours and 33 minutes, in which 81 members participated and another 63 submitted their written remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022