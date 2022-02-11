Left Menu

Biden met national security advisers on Russia on Thursday night -source

Updated: 11-02-2022
Biden met national security advisers on Russia on Thursday night -source
President Joe Biden met his national security advisers in the White House Situation Room Thursday night to discuss Russia's ongoing military buildup around Ukraine, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

The source said the rhetoric from Moscow is hardening, Russia sailed six warships into the Black Sea and added more military equipment to Belarus, leading U.S. officials to believe the crisis appeared to be reaching a critical point.

