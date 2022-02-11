Left Menu

Former NC provincial vice-president, six panchayat members join BJP in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:11 IST
Former NC provincial vice-president, six panchayat members join BJP in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Former senior provincial vice-president of the National Conference Anil Dhar and six panchayat members were among 13 leaders to join the BJP here on Friday.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said it was the party's good governance and its ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'' policy that was attracting people in large numbers.

Dhar and the other leaders, along with dozens of their supporters, joined the saffron camp in the presence of Raina, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, vice-president Surjit Singh Slathia and former MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said he believed that the new entrants would further strengthen the party.

Koul said while other parties serve single families, BJP workers serve the nation and the society.

''The BJP gives equal opportunities to every ground-level worker to rise to the top-most position in the party with dedication and devotion,'' he said.

Rana said the Narendra Modi government was taking every decision for the growth and welfare of the nation.

The new entrants praised Prime Minister Modi and said the BJP is a truly secular party that takes care of the aspirations of every community without indulging in appeasement politics.

They expressed their gratitude to the BJP leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022