Maharashtra: Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs revoked, informs Legislative Council Chairman

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik said that the suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs has been revoked as per orders of the Supreme Court.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik addressing the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik said that the suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs has been revoked as per orders of the Supreme Court. He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai. Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe was also present there.

"In past, I do not remember any such order given by SC or HC on the functioning of 'Vidhi Mandal' (legislatures). But now we have to respect the SC order. Today, we are also of the opinion that the house must function as per rules," said Naik. Naik added that President Ram Nath Kovind has been requested to see that the matter be brought to judicial review by Supreme Court.

Naik and Gorhe had met President on Friday as he was at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai for an event. Earlier, the Supreme Court set aside the one-year suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Maharashtra from the state Legislative Assembly terming it "unconstitutional and arbitrary".

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar held that suspension of MLAs could not have been suspended beyond that ongoing Monsoon session in July 2021. Twelve MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer since July 5 last year. (ANI)

