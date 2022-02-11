Left Menu

Cong MLAs who joined BJP-backed alliance in Meghalaya likely to face suspension

Five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, who joined the BJP-backed ruling alliance in the state, are likely to face suspension and a show-cause notice, a senior Congress leader said on Friday. The five remaining members of the Congress Legislature Party CLP joined the ruling alliance on February 8, in a reflection of the partys diminishing influence in the state.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:30 IST
Five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, who joined the BJP-backed ruling alliance in the state, are likely to face suspension and a show-cause notice, a senior Congress leader said on Friday. The legislators had joined the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) last week, which brought the two arch foes together in a ruling coalition, and left Congress leaders in the state fuming and befuddled.

“I can tell you that the party high command is not in favour of the MLAs joining the MDA. The matter is being discussed. I think they will be suspended. An explanation will also be sought as to why they should not be expelled for their action,” state Congress chief Vincent H Pala told PTI.

An urgent executive meeting of the party was held here earlier in the day.

“We will strictly abide by the rules and the constitution of the Congress party,” the three-time MP said.

In a jolt to the Congress, which ruled the state for many years and was a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, 12 of its lawmakers, including the redoubtable former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year. The five remaining members of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) joined the ruling alliance on February 8, in a reflection of the party's diminishing influence in the state.

