SP, BSP will be wiped out, says Amit Shah day after first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

A day after the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluded, Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party would be wiped out. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has lost sleep after the first phase of polling concluded in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. In the first phase of western Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP is going to be wiped out from power. BJP has already done the work of laying the foundation of 300 seats in the first phase," Shah said at a public event here.

Shah lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the law and order situation in the state. "In Uttar Pradesh, dacoity decreased by 72 per cent, rape decreased by 50 per cent, robbery decreased by 62 per cent, murder by 31 per cent and kidnapping by 29 per cent in the last five years Yogi Adityanath's government," he said.

The senior BJP leader slammed Samajwadi Party for "promoting dynastic politics". "Can the youth get a chance in a party which runs on the basis of dynastic rule? After Netaji came Akhilesh ji.....someone else would come after him. The rest remain the rest. BJP is such a party where dynastic rule has no place," he said.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7, 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

