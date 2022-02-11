Punjab Assembly polls: Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joins BJP

Left Menu

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:51 IST
Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined BJP on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
This comes as a blow to the ruling party ahead of assembly polls in the state, which is scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Notably, Laddi had also joined BJP in December last year, before returning to Congress in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

