Uttarakhand polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttarakhand on Saturday ahead of the state Assembly elections.
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:52 IST
Shah will hold rallies at three places in Uttarakhand-- Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur. In Haridwar, he will participate in a door-to-door campaign.
Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 for the 70-member assembly, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 57 MLAs at present. (ANI)
