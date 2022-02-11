CVC forms committee to check ‘some gaps’ in its corruption complaints handling policy

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has formed a committee to check “some gaps” in its corruption complaints handling policy, which currently has no mechanism to inform complainants about the status of their plaints.

The panel, to be headed by Secretary, CVC P Daniel, will come out with recommendations for modifications of guidelines under complaint handling policy for achieving ''end to end” solution in respect of complaints sent to Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) for necessary action, the Commission said in an order.

Every year on an average, more than 25,000 complaints are received by the Commission from various sources.

The Commission has developed a dedicated portal -- www.portal.cvc.gov.in for lodging online complaints.

On receipt of the complaints, the Commission decides whether “to file anonymous/pseudonymous complaints” or “seek factual report from CVO of the organisation concerned, where allegations made in the complaints are indicative of serious misconduct having vigilance angle, but adequate information is not provided by the complainant”, it said.

Further action is taken after receipt of factual report from the CVO, the order said.

The CVC on receipt of complaints also decides to send it to CVO for investigation and to submit report to the Commission, it said, adding that it takes further actions are taken after receipt of investigation report.

Complaints not falling in any of the defined categories are sent to CVO for necessary action and are to be dealt at their end only.

The Commission has been receiving communication from the complainants in respect of action taken in cases of complaints which are to be decided by the CVOs only.

“The main grievance of the complainants is of not getting any response from the respective CVOs. Since, in respect of complaints sent for necessary action to the CVOs concerned, all further action are to be taken at CVOs level only, there is no mechanism available with the Commission to inform the complainant about the status of their complaints in case they approach the Commission for the same,” the order said.

In order to assess the situation and find practical solutions to bring transparency in the process in respect of complaints sent by the Commission to CVOs for necessary action, the Commission had detailed deliberations on Thursday with officers of the Commission and CVOs of NTPC, GAIL, PNB and Ministry of Defence, it said.

After detailed deliberations, it was felt that the present mechanism of handling of complaints sent for necessary action to the CVOs, has some gaps as it does not provide ''end to end'' solution, the CVC said.

“It has therefore, been decided by the Commission to form a committee to look at each and every aspect, including usage of technology and give recommendations so that revised guidelines under complaint handling policy of the Commission may be issued before 31.03.2022 relating to those complaints which are being sent to CVOs for ‘necessary action’,” the order said The committee will have Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Rajiv Verma (both Directors in the CVC), Trishaljit Sethi, CVO, NTPC, Shubha Naresh Bhambhani, CVO, GAIL, V K Tyagi, CVO, PNB, and Naveen Jain, CVO, Ministry of Defence, as its members.

M Janaki, Director, CVC, will be the convenor, the order said.

The committee would also give its recommendations about the manner in which complaints can be lodged with the Commission, it said.

The panel is expected to work on fast-track basis so that revised guidelines can be finalised and issued by March 31, 2022, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)