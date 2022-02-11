PM Modi urges voters to strongly support BJP, says 'Parivarvadi' parties in UP have given tickets to criminals

Left Menu

Targeting Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "parivarvadis" have given tickets to criminals and urged people to vote for BJP in a united manner to not let them succeed.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "parivarvadis" have given tickets to criminals and urged people to vote for BJP in a united manner to not let them succeed. Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and said even his opponents have not been able to level any corruption allegations against him.

"The 'ghor parivaarwadis' have fielded the criminals in the elections who are against you. To defeat these goons and mafia you have to unitedly vote for BJP candidates. You have to vote unitedly for the BJP candidates to defeat these criminals and goons, Do not allow the criminals to take revenge on you," he said. Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his administration and 'corruption-free image', PM Modi said that even the opponents could not accuse him of corruption.

"Today, you have such a Chief Minister whom even opponents have never tried to accuse of corruption. The people of Uttar Pradesh know very well what kind of allegations were levelled against him," PM Modi said. Referring to first-time voters, he said their future is also connected to the better future of the state.

"I do not want a situation where the people have to leave Uttar Pradesh. We have to make Uttar Pradesh such a state that the people of the country want to come here," he said. The seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

The second phase will see polling on 55 constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

