Missing Dalit woman found buried near former SP MLA's ashram in Unnao

Two months after a 22-year-old Dalit woman went missing from here, her decomposed body was recovered from a vacant plot near an ashram constructed by a former minister in Samajwadi Party government Fateh Bahadur Singh, police said on Friday.

Rajol Singh, the main accused in the case, is the son of Fateh Bahadur. The post-mortem proceedings are underway, they said.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said his party has got nothing to do with the accused and he is not associated with the organisation. He also questioned the delay in police action.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP assured of leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the victim’s family gets justice and the guilty are punished.

''Samajwadi Party has got nothing to do with the person who is the accused in the case. Police and administration should take strictest of action against him. The person who was associated with the Samajwadi party (the father of the accused) had died four years ago and his son is not even a member of the party,'' Yadav said.

Questioning the delay in police action, Yadav asked, ''What was the police waiting for? Was the police sleeping till now?'' The SP tweeted: ''Again a heinous crime has been committed against a daughter of Unnao under the BJP rule. CM is responsible for the murder of Dalit daughter. The killer has nothing to do with the SP. Condolences to the bereaved family.'' Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, however, charged the SP chief of protecting the SP leader’s son and assured that the victim’s family will get justice.

''Akhilesh Yadav ji, the dead body of a Dalit daughter has been found in the SP leader's field. When the daughter's mother was pleading in front of your car, you did not listen to her. Will you forgive every heinous crime of SP leaders, (we) will not leave any stone unturned to ensure justice and the guilty will be punished after proper investigation,'' Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to Unnao's Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh,''We interrogated the accused Rajol Singh after taking him on remand following which the SOG team recovered the woman's body on Thursday. The body was buried in the plot near the ashram. We used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify the spot where the body was buried.'' He said the matter appears to be of an illicit relation gone wrong. The investigation is being done and whoever else is found involved in the incident will also be arrested soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also targeted the SP and demanded that the state government must immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to ensure justice for the victim's family.

''Recovery of the body of a Dalit woman in the SP leader's field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader of being involved in the abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim's family,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Right after the woman went missing on December 8, the mother alleged that her daughter had been kidnapped by former minister's son Rajol Singh and had sought action against him.

On January 24, the victim's mother also attempted self-immolation in front of the vehicle of Yadav in Lucknow alleging laxity by the police to find out the whereabouts of her daughter. Police had arrested Rajol Singh on the same day.

