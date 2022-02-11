Maha delegation meets Prez over SC ruling on suspension of BJP MLAs

A delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Friday, and urged him to request the Supreme Court to review its decision to set aside the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs.

The SC decision curtails the powers of legislatures to conduct their business, and the president should exercise his constitutional power to request a review, it said.

Besides Nimbalkar, Deputy Chairperson of the Council Neelam Gorhe and Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal were part of the delegation which met the President at the Raj Bhavan here.

The apex court's January 28 decision ''does not sit well with the provisions of Articles 190, 194 and 212 of the Constitution…We beg to state that this judgment has overstepped the well-defined confines marked by the Constitution between the executive, judiciary and legislature,” the delegation said in its representation.

Legislatures have penal powers for the purpose of conducting their business smoothly, it said.

The judgment ''adopts a stand which is contrary to the prohibition laid down by Article 212 of the Constitution against enquiring into the procedures and conduct of business which happen to be internal matters of the Legislative Houses,” it said.

The judgment “cuts short” the powers and privileges of the state Assembly, Council and also both the Houses of Parliament to regulate procedures and business, the delegation added.

If these powers are curtailed by the courts, conducting business of the House may well become ''a challenge in itself from practical point of view,” it said.

This was not only akin to “re-drafting” the constitutional provisions, but also tantamount to committing an act which is clearly disallowed by the makers of the Constitution, it said.

The President should exercise the powers conferred upon him by Article 143 and request the Supreme Court to undertake judicial review of the judgement, the delegation demanded.

The apex court on January 28, 2022, held that the resolution suspending the 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly beyond the period of the remainder of the session held in July 2021 was “unconstitutional” and “irrational”. The 12 legislators had challenged their one-year suspension.

They were suspended on July 5, 2021, after being accused of misbehaving with Bhaskar Jadhav, then presiding officer of the House, in the Speaker's chamber.

