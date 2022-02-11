In a flip-flop, Cong MLA Laddi rejoins BJP

In a flip-flop, Congress party's sitting MLA from Sri Hargobindpur Balwinder Singh Laddi on Friday rejoined the BJP after parting ways with the saffron party last month.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed Laddi into the party fold in Batala. BJP candidate from Batala Fatehjang Bajwa was also present.

Laddi along with Bajwa, who is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, had first joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on December 28 in Delhi.

However, six days after joining the saffron party, Laddi had returned to Congress fold and rejoined the Punjab's ruling outfit in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi was denied the Congress ticket for contesting from Sri Hargobindpur assembly seat, which falls in Gurdaspur district, and the party nominated Mandeep Singh in his place. PTI CHS VSD RHL

