West Bengal: Row over social media post in TMC, I-PAC denies allegations

A fresh row sparked in Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the "One Person, One Post" campaign after party leader and minister in Mamata Banerjee's government Chandrima Bhattacharya posted the slogan on her social media handle on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:01 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
A fresh row sparked in Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the "One Person, One Post" campaign after party leader and minister in Mamata Banerjee's government Chandrima Bhattacharya posted the slogan on her social media handle on Friday. However, she later claimed that the post was done by consultancy group I-PAC.

"This has been done without my consent. It is done by IPAC and I think it is a crime," Bhattacharya told ANI. Later Chandrima Bhattacharya's social media wall was changed with a picture of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, I-PAC refuted the allegations by the minister and said it does not manage the digital handles of TMC and its leaders. "I-PAC does not handle any digital properties of All India Trinamool Congress or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being allegedly (mis) used," tweeted I-PAC.

In June last year, the campaign "One Person, One Post" was encouraged by the AITMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the meeting with the party leaders. But the policy was not seen to be maintained in the recently-held Kolkata Municipal elections candidate list which had become an issue among resentment inside the party.

Further, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said the campaign in social media is not endorsed by the party. "There is no difference among the TMC leaders and all are united," he said. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold an emergency meeting with senior leaders of her party on Saturday. The meeting will be held at Banerjee's Kalighat office at 5 pm. (ANI)

