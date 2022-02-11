Kerala's per capita liquor consumption, crime rate highest: BJP leader KS Radhakrishnan

BJP State Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Friday came out in support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during a political rally and slammed the Kerala government saying that the per capita consumption of liquor and the crime rate in the state is highest among others. Adityanath, in his appeal to voters, has said, "Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal. This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear."

Radhakrishnan, while talking with ANI, said, "I don't find any wrong with the statement of Yogi Adithyanath. What he said means the UP electorate should use their franchise right to vote intelligently to avoid the presence of certain groups destroying Bengal. You know what happens in Kashmir and you know what happened in Bengal, and what is happening now under the regime of the great lady, Mamta Banerjee." "The issue is that both the CM Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP Rahul Gandhi presume that Kerala is one of the best; its model should be presented before the whole world. I fully disagree with that opinion. The so-called Kerala Model is applauded for its contributions in education, health, and social welfare, but what exactly is the contribution of these political organizations? It has been started from the beginning by the erstwhile Kings. They have given their contribution for the enhancement of the system of education in Kerala," he said furthering his support to the remark.

Further bashing the Kerala Model, the BJP state VP said, "What is the present state of affairs of the higher education in Kerala? Can it be treated as a model? No sensible person will say that the system of higher education is a model to the whole state. In many respects, we are far behind even Bihar." "Kerala is number one in per capita liquor consumption. Kerala is number one in torturing women in the name of dowry. Kerala is number one in the recorded crime rates. Our contribution to the industry is zero. We are not enhancing agriculture production. Our presence in agriculture is not commendable. It is an economy that is depending on the money order system. Can it be treated as a model state?" he alleged.

He then questioned about what happened to the industrialization in Kerala, and why is the state not getting a sufficient number of industries. "What is the reason? The reason is that Kerala has been ruled by the CPIM and they generated an idea that income generators are sinners. That mindset has not changed," he said. "We don't have a sufficient number of hospitals to care health needs of the people of Kerala," Radhakrishnan said while adding that the only improvement in the health sector is due to the presence of the private entrepreneurs.

Slamming Gandhi for coming out in support of the Kerala Model, he said, "The unfortunate fact is that Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of India, the culture of India. He is to the core euro-centric and moreover by taste and will, he is an Italian. But unfortunately born here. So he is a citizen of India. But by the spirit and by taste, he shares the Italian fraternity. Such a man is incapable to know what exactly the Indian culture is." "There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States," Gandhi had tweeted.

"From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colors. Don't insult the spirit of India," he said while reacting to Adityanath's comment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)