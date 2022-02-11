Left Menu

People of Punjab have decided to vote for Bhagwant Mann, says Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said that the family has come to Punjab to appeal to the people to vote for Bhagwant Mann, the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party, and said that the people have already decided to vote for him.

People of Punjab have decided to vote for Bhagwant Mann, says Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said that the family has come to Punjab to appeal to the people to vote for Bhagwant Mann, the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party, and said that the people have already decided to vote for him. Speaking to ANI, Sunita Kejriwal said, "We've come here to appeal for votes for Bhagwant Mann but here people already have decided to vote for Bhagwant Mann."

She said that the people of Punjab have seen the work done in Delhi and they believe that AAP will do the same in Punjab also. "People understand that they (AAP) have done work in Delhi and will do it here too," she said.

The wife and daughter of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab for campaigning in the state assembly elections. Mann is contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

